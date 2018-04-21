Mancini exited Friday's game against the Indians with a right knee injury, Jon Meoli of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Mancini left in the 8th inning after attempting a sliding catch on a foul ball and colliding with the wall down the left-field line. Craig Gentry replaced him in left field, and Mancini should be considered day-to-day.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories