Orioles' Trey Mancini: Exits with knee injury
Mancini exited Friday's game against the Indians with a right knee injury, Jon Meoli of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Mancini left in the 8th inning after attempting a sliding catch on a foul ball and colliding with the wall down the left-field line. Craig Gentry replaced him in left field, and Mancini should be considered day-to-day.
