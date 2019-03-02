Orioles' Trey Mancini: Exits with sore finger
Mancini left Saturday's game against the Red Sox with a sore pinky finger, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
The injury does not appear to be a serious one, and Mancini's preparation for Opening Day should be mostly unaffected. He's in line for an everyday role again this season and should split his time between left field and first base.
