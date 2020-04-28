Orioles' Trey Mancini: Expects to miss 2020 season
Mancini revealed Tuesday in an essay posted on The Players' Tribune that he will require six months of treatment for his battle with colon cancer and noted that he will likely miss the entire 2020 season. "If baseball returns in 2020, it will probably be without me," Mancini wrote.
After missing time early in spring training with what was labeled as an illness, Mancini was determined to have a malignant tumor in his colon and required surgery to address the matter March 12. Major League Baseball suspended its season that same day, and even with the hiatus likely continue at least until some point in May, Mancini doesn't appear as though he'll be ready to rejoin the Orioles when teams are allowed to resume training. Instead, Mancini's activity will be limited while he undergoes rounds of chemotherapy treatment every two weeks for the next six months, effectively ruling him out for the season. The 28-year-old is optimistic that he'll be able to make a full recovery and resume his career in 2021.
