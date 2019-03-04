Mancini (finger) is not in the lineup for Monday's spring game, but expects to return to action in a few days, according to Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports.

Mancini injured his left pinky finger while stealing second base in Saturday's spring game; and he said the setback affected his swing, so the Orioles decided to shut him down for a few days. The report indicates Mancini was in good spirits when discussing his status Monday, which helps back up the initial belief he is dealing with only a minor injury.