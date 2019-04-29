Mancini (hand) expects to be back in the lineup Tuesday against the White Sox, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Mancini took a pitch off his right hand Saturday and has been out of the lineup for two straight contests. X-rays were negative and his index finger (which took the brunt of the blow) feels much better Monday, so his absence should end soon. It's unclear if he'll be available off the bench Monday.