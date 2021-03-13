Mancini has a hit in each of his last four spring games.

Mancini understandably needed a bit of time to get his timing down after missing all of last season while undergoing treatment for colon cancer. He had just one hit in his first three spring games but appears to be figuring this out now, improving his batting average to .294 through seven contests. Mancini should serve as the Orioles' primary first baseman this season and will look to recapture the form he showed in 2019, when he hit .291/.364/.535 with 35 homers.