Mancini went 4-for-4 with a home run, three runs and two RBI in Saturday's 11-2 win over the Rays.

The four hits represent a career best mark for Mancini, who has really regressed in his second full season as an everyday player. He entered play with a .164 mark in 61 at-bats in July, so hopefully this is a sign that he is getting going at the plate. Despite Mancini's overall struggles this year, he doesn't appear to be in danger of losing his everyday job.