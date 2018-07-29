Orioles' Trey Mancini: Four-hit day
Mancini went 4-for-4 with a home run, three runs and two RBI in Saturday's 11-2 win over the Rays.
The four hits represent a career best mark for Mancini, who has really regressed in his second full season as an everyday player. He entered play with a .164 mark in 61 at-bats in July, so hopefully this is a sign that he is getting going at the plate. Despite Mancini's overall struggles this year, he doesn't appear to be in danger of losing his everyday job.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball trade chart: Ray drops
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Breaking down the deadline deals
The trading has been fast and furious so far, and Fantasy owners are struggling to keep up....
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 19
In a week with few good matchups for hitters, Scott White sees a lot to like in the Athletics...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Are we ready to trust in Robbie Ray and Jon Gray yet? What about Tanner Roark after a brilliant...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings for Week 19
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Calhoun, Williams options
Kole Calhoun and Nick Williams are on fire, so can they keep it up?