Mancini went 4-for-4 with a home run, three runs and two RBI in Saturday's 11-2 win over the Rays.

The four hits represent a career best mark for Mancini, who has really regressed in his second full season as an everyday player. He entered play with a .164 mark in 61 at-bats in July, so hopefully this is a sign that he is getting going at the plate. Despite Mancini's overall struggles this year, he doesn't appear to be in danger of losing his everyday job.

More News
Our Latest Stories