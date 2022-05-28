site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Orioles' Trey Mancini: Gets breather for nightcap
Mancini isn't starting the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Red Sox.
Mancini started at first base in Saturday's matinee and went 1-for-4 with a strikeout. Ryan Mountcastle will take over at first base in the nightcap while Ryan McKenna enters the lineup in left field.
