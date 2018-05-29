Orioles' Trey Mancini: Gets breather Tuesday
Mancini is not in Tuesday's lineup against the Nationals, Jon Meoli of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Mancini will be replaced in left field by Jace Peterson, who's slated to bat ninth. He's struggled at the plate over his last 10 games, batting .143 with one home run and nine strikeouts in 42 at-bats.
More News
-
Orioles' Trey Mancini: Dropped to sixth in order•
-
Orioles' Trey Mancini: Homers in win Thursday•
-
Orioles' Trey Mancini: Homers again in rout of Rays•
-
Orioles' Trey Mancini: Swats fifth homer in second game Saturday•
-
Orioles' Trey Mancini: Goes yard against Royals•
-
Orioles' Trey Mancini: Receives Sunday off•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Bieber gets a chance
The Indians are about to unveil an intriguing arm in their ongoing search for a fifth starter....
-
Fantasy Baseball trades: Back Bumgarner
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: A new side of Musgrove
Joe Musgrove showed in his season debut that he might have more upside than he gets credit...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10
Mac Williamson should hit the ground running off the DL while Brandon Nimmo gets to enjoy the...
-
Week 10 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 10 (May 28-June 3) offers so many two-start options that you probably won't need to resort...
-
Fantasy baseball: Best Week 10 matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Matt Carpenter and fade Rafael Devers