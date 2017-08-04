Orioles' Trey Mancini: Gets rare day off Friday
Mancini is not in the starting lineup Friday against the Tigers.
Mancini hasn't had a day off since June 2, but fouled a ball of his knee during Thursday's contest and finished the night 0-for-4, so the rest day appears to come at a good time. The 25-year-old slugger has continued his tear at the plate as of late, hitting three home runs and knocking home 13 RBI since the All-Star break, but gives way to Seth Smith as the designated hitter, allowing Joey Rickard to take over in right field.
More News
