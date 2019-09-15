Orioles' Trey Mancini: Goes deep again
Mancini went 2-for-5 with a home run and three RBI in an 8-4 extra-innings loss against the Tigers on Saturday.
The 27-year-old has a pair of 2-for-5 with a home run games this weekend against the Tigers. With two more long balls, Mancini is now eight homers past his previous career high he set each of the last two seasons. He also has a career high-water mark in RBI and runs. Mancini is batting .278 with 32 home runs, 83 RBI and 97 runs in 547 at-bats this season.
