Mancini went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a double Sunday against the Blue Jays.

Mancini put the Orioles ahead in the second inning with a solo homer to center field, but the Blue Jays would ultimately plate 13 runs on the day. He went 4-for-15 with two doubles, a home run, and one walk during Baltimore's four-game weekend series with Toronto. Mancini is slashing .233/.309/.381 with a.690 OPS through 62 games this season.

