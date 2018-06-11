Orioles' Trey Mancini: Goes deep Sunday
Mancini went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a double Sunday against the Blue Jays.
Mancini put the Orioles ahead in the second inning with a solo homer to center field, but the Blue Jays would ultimately plate 13 runs on the day. He went 4-for-15 with two doubles, a home run, and one walk during Baltimore's four-game weekend series with Toronto. Mancini is slashing .233/.309/.381 with a.690 OPS through 62 games this season.
