Mancini went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Sunday against the Giants.

Mancini provided the Orioles' lone run of the contest, taking Jeff Samardzija deep in the first inning to record his 12th homer of the season. He recorded two home runs in the team's weekend series against the Giants and has provided consistent production this season, smacking five long balls each in the months of April and May. He's now hitting an impressive .302/.349/.550 across 241 plate appearances on the campaign.

