Mancini went 3-for-5 with three runs scored and a two-run home run in Thursday's win over the Royals.

Mancini's homer-less streak ended at eight games after his two-run shot in the fourth inning that helped break the game open for the Orioles. He also recorded his first multi-hit game since May 3. Mancini seems to have settled into a groove at the top of the Orioles order and figures to continue on as their leadoff man for the foreseeable future.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories