Mancini went 3-for-5 with three runs scored and a two-run home run in Thursday's win over the Royals.

Mancini's homer-less streak ended at eight games after his two-run shot in the fourth inning that helped break the game open for the Orioles. He also recorded his first multi-hit game since May 3. Mancini seems to have settled into a groove at the top of the Orioles order and figures to continue on as their leadoff man for the foreseeable future.