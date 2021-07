Mancini went 1-for-1 with a two-run home run as a pinch hitter in Sunday's loss against the White Sox.

Mancini didn't start Sunday since he received some rest before Monday's home run derby, and in what was the perfect warm-up for the event, the 29-year-old went yard in his lone at-bat. Mancini only has two homers in his last 17 games, but he's still gone yard 16 times this season.