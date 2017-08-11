Mancini belted a pair of solo home runs in Thursday's win over the A's and finished the night going 3-for-4.

The Notre Dame product added a double to finish the night with three extra-base hits. It was particularly encouraging for Mancini to get back on track at the dish Thursday after going hitless in the Orioles' three-game set against the Angels, a span of 11 at-bats. Mancini now has 20 home runs on the season to go with a .296/.344/.530 slash line.