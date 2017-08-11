Orioles' Trey Mancini: Goes yard twice Thursday
Mancini belted a pair of solo home runs in Thursday's win over the A's and finished the night going 3-for-4.
The Notre Dame product added a double to finish the night with three extra-base hits. It was particularly encouraging for Mancini to get back on track at the dish Thursday after going hitless in the Orioles' three-game set against the Angels, a span of 11 at-bats. Mancini now has 20 home runs on the season to go with a .296/.344/.530 slash line.
More News
-
Orioles' Trey Mancini: Hits 18th homer Sunday•
-
Orioles' Trey Mancini: Back in action•
-
Orioles' Trey Mancini: X-rays negative on injured knee•
-
Orioles' Trey Mancini: Gets rare day off Friday•
-
Orioles' Trey Mancini: Slugs 16th homer Tuesday•
-
Orioles' Trey Mancini: Drives home three in rout of Rangers•
-
Pitchers approaching innings limit
Teams are more cautious with their young pitchers these days, and this time of year is when...
-
Waivers: Parker a new saves source
The Angels are changing up the back of their bullpen, and two first basemen are on the verge...
-
Bruce trade renews Dominic Smith watch
Jay Bruce heads to Cleveland, shaking up the Indians lineup, but just as interesting for Fantasy...
-
Prospects: Time to pick up Hoskins
Rhys Hoskins is on the verge of a promotion, and while he's not the biggest name in prospect...
-
Waivers: Lopez, Woodruff have the talent
Brandon Woodruff is here. Reynaldo Lopez is next. Scott White thinks both could be useful to...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
We're nearing the point when every injury could be a season-ender, but when a player as high-end...