Mancini (ribs) will serve as Baltimore's designated hitter and No. 2 batter in Tuesday's game against the Twins, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports.

He checks back into the lineup after failing to appear in any of the Orioles' last three games while battling rib soreness. Though Mancini often serves as the team's DH even in times of better health, the Orioles could look to keep him out of the corner outfield or off first base for at least a few days until he's further removed from the rib injury.