Mancini is sitting out Sunday's game against the Rays due to recurring soreness in his right hand, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports.

The 30-year-old played the past two days following a three-game absence after being hit by a pitch on his right hand Monday, and the injury apparently remains troublesome nearly a week later. The Orioles have a scheduled day off Monday, so Mancini will have an extra day to recover ahead of Tuesday's series opener against the Nationals.