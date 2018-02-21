Mancini seems to be the Orioles' primary left fielder heading into spring training, Eduardo Encina of The Baltimore Sun reports.

The 25-year-old surprised many by becoming a mainstay of the Orioles' lineup last season, producing a .293 batting average with 24 homers and 78 RBI in 147 games. He exclusively played first base in the minor leagues, but after 88 games in left field and with Chris Davis still locking down starts at first, Mancini will likely see most of his playing time in the outfield once again. Regardless of where he's playing, Mancini is an attractive fantasy option given his performance last season, but be wary of his high groundball rate, as it might limit his power numbers a bit if fewer of his flyballs leave the yard.