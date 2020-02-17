Orioles' Trey Mancini: Held out of workouts Monday
Mancini was held out of workouts Monday due to an illness, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.
Both Mancini and Hunter Harvey didn't practice Monday as an illness makes its way through the Orioles' clubhouse. The severity of the illness is unclear, but it wouldn't be surprising to see Mancini back in action soon.
