Orioles' Trey Mancini: Held out Saturday
Mancini (knee) is not in the lineup against Cleveland on Saturday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Mancini was removed in the eighth inning of Friday's game after banging into the wall on a sliding catch attempt. The outfielder underwent X-rays following the game and he may require some stitches, so it's unsurprising that he's out of the starting lineup for Saturday's affair. In his place, Craig Gentry will play left field and bat atop the order. Consider Mancini day-to-day for the time being.
More News
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 5: Sit Springer
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 5
An eight-game week for the White Sox is great for their hitters, says our Scott White, but...
-
Week 5: Two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start options for Week 5 (April 23-29) are mostly uninspiring, says our Scott White,...
-
Hitters: Buy these fast starts
Chris Towers examines five hitters off to quick starts, and decides it's time to buy into...
-
Pitchers: Buy these fast starters
Chris Towers takes a look at five pitchers you should expect to sustain their quick starts...
-
Waivers: Upside in Brinson
Lewis Brinson and Jeimer Candelario had huge games Thursday. Heath Cummings looks at their...