Mancini (knee) is not in the lineup against Cleveland on Saturday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Mancini was removed in the eighth inning of Friday's game after banging into the wall on a sliding catch attempt. The outfielder underwent X-rays following the game and he may require some stitches, so it's unsurprising that he's out of the starting lineup for Saturday's affair. In his place, Craig Gentry will play left field and bat atop the order. Consider Mancini day-to-day for the time being.