Mancini (elbow) went 0-for-3 with a walk and a strikeout in Sunday's 3-1 loss to the White Sox.

Mancini missed three games after he was hit by a pitch on the elbow. He was on quite a tear prior to the injury, slashing .375/.474/.771 with four home runs, 13 RBI and 13 runs scored in the 13 games before he was hurt. The 29-year-old served as the designated hitter Sunday, but he should be good to play first base in the next couple of days.