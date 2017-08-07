Orioles' Trey Mancini: Hits 18th homer Sunday
Mancini went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and one walk in Sunday's game against Detroit.
The rookie's 18th bomb of the year was part of a three-homer first inning by the O's off Detroit starter Anibal Sanchez. Mancini's .263/.337/.475 slash line since the All-Star break has dipped across the board from the .312/.354/.538 mark he posted during the first half. Regardless, the 25-year-old continues to produce marks that make him valuable across most fantasy formats.
More News
-
Orioles' Trey Mancini: Back in action•
-
Orioles' Trey Mancini: X-rays negative on injured knee•
-
Orioles' Trey Mancini: Gets rare day off Friday•
-
Orioles' Trey Mancini: Slugs 16th homer Tuesday•
-
Orioles' Trey Mancini: Drives home three in rout of Rangers•
-
Orioles' Trey Mancini: Lashes pair of doubles Thursday•
-
Waivers: A's sluggers worth adding
The Oakland Athletics have long been out of the playoff race, but a couple of their young hitters...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 19
Odubel Herrera has found a new gear the last two months and can help with all the hitters playing...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Need an extra two-start pitcher in Fantasy Week 19 (Aug. 7-13)? Best of luck to you, says Scott...
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...
-
Trade values: Last chance to deal
Heath Cummings and Chris Towers release the final version of their trade charts and try to...
-
Ranking the 10 newest closers
One-third of the league is undergoing a transition at closer, most of which began in the last...