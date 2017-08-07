Mancini went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and one walk in Sunday's game against Detroit.

The rookie's 18th bomb of the year was part of a three-homer first inning by the O's off Detroit starter Anibal Sanchez. Mancini's .263/.337/.475 slash line since the All-Star break has dipped across the board from the .312/.354/.538 mark he posted during the first half. Regardless, the 25-year-old continues to produce marks that make him valuable across most fantasy formats.