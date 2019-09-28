Mancini went 2-for-5 with a homer and two RBI in Saturday's victory over the Red Sox.

The homer, a solo shot off Josh Smith, put the Orioles up by five runs in the ninth inning. He now has 35 homers on the season, significantly more than the 24 he hit in each of the previous two seasons. He's been a rare bright spot for the 54-win team, posting a strong .291/.364/.537 slash line on the season.