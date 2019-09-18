Mancini went 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBI in an 8-5 loss against the Blue Jays on Tuesday.

This was Mancini's fourth homer in his last five games. During that stretch, he's hitting .391 (9-for-23) with five extra-base hits. Mancini is batting .280 with 34 home runs, 88 RBI, 99 runs and a steal in 560 at-bats this season.