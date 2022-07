Mancini went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a 3-1 win over the Twins on Sunday.

Mancini's home run off Devin Smeltzer gives him eight on the year, and the designated hitter now has hits in 10 of his last 11 games. He has been a consistent player during his five full seasons in the big leagues and continues to chug along with a .279/.355/.428 slash line in 2022. His ability to get on base should ensure that he continues to hit out of the two-spot in the Orioles lineup.