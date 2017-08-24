Mancini went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run and two runs scored during Wednesday's win over Oakland.

The rookie sported an underwhelming .230/.313/.432 slash line through his first 20 games of August, so squaring up Wednesday's three-run homer was encouraging. Mancini is still having a solid campaign with 22 round trippers, 65 RBI, 50 runs and a rock-solid .285/.339/.508 line. Even with a down month, those numbers still move the needle in the majority of fantasy settings.