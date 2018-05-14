Mancini went 2-for-5 with a solo home run, two RBI and two runs to help the Orioles to a 17-1 rout of the Rays on Sunday.

Mancini has been thriving since his move to the leadoff role and he seems to have found his power stroke of late too, as this was his third long ball in his last four games to bring his total up to six on the season. He's scored eight runs and collected six RBI over that stretch, a hot streak that has pumped his slash line up to .275/.343/.444 and he should continue to see increased upside as a source of runs as long as he remains a fixture atop Baltimore's lineup.