Mancini went 2-for-3 with a home run, two runs scored and two RBI in Monday's 6-5 win over the Blue Jays.

The 27-year-old has been Baltimore's hottest hitter in the early going, racking up eight hits (including two homers and a double), five runs and four RBI in four games. Mancini's offense took a step backwards in 2018, but if he continues to hit cleanup he could prove to be a surprisingly useful fantasy asset this year, even after he cools down.