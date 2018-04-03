Orioles' Trey Mancini: Homers for first time this season
Mancini went 1-for-4 with his first home run of the season to account for Baltimore's lone run in a 6-1 loss to Houston on Monday.
Mancini was in a bit of a funk to start 2018 with just one hit in first nine at-bats but he left the yard for the first time this season with Monday's ninth-inning solo shot off Colin McHugh. He'll look to build on that going forward coming off last year's standout rookie campaign that saw him hit .293 and smack 24 home runs in 147 games.
