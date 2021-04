Mancini went 1-for-4 with a homer, four RBI and a walk in Sunday's 14-9 loss to the Red Sox.

Mancini contributed to the Orioles' comeback attempt with a three-run blast in the seventh inning. He added an RBI on a groundout in the ninth, but the rally fell short. Mancini is slashing .189/.244/.405 with two homers, eight RBI and six runs scored across 41 plates appearances. He's struck out 13 times this season as well.