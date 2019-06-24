Orioles' Trey Mancini: Homers in loss to Mariners
Mancini went 1-for-2 with a solo home run and a walk during Sunday's 13-3 loss to the Mariners.
Mancini got his club out to an early lead in the first inning when he launched a solo home run to center. He later walked but was removed after the score got out of hand. Mancini's homer should help ease concerns about his recent elbow issue after being hit by a pitch, and he should be back in the lineup for the next series Tuesday at home against the Padres.
