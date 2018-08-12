Mancini went 3-for-3 with a home run, two RBI, two runs scored and two walks in a loss to the Red Sox on Saturday.

Mancini's 17th blast of the year deposited a Craig Kimbrel offering into the right-field bleachers while the Orioles were down to their last strike. It cut the lead in half but didn't prove to be enough. "Boom Boom" is batting .325 with four homers, nine RBI and eight runs through 40 August at-bats, and he could find himself in more mixed-league fantasy lineups if this run continues.