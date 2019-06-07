Mancini finished 3-for-4 with a solo home run during Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Rangers.

Mancini launched a solo home run to right-center in the first inning and reached base two more times as one of the only bright spots for the Orioles' offense. He has been on a role lately and is now batting .409 with three home runs to go along with five RBI over the last six games. Mancini will look to continue his recent success in the next road series against the Astros.

