Mancini went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Thursday's 3-0 win over the Rays.
Mancini has put together a pair of multi-hit efforts in his last two games. The homer was his third in July and his 10th of the season. The 30-year-old is hitting. 271 with a .757 OPS, 40 RBI, 37 runs scored, 16 doubles and a triple through 89 contests. He'll often hit second against southpaws and third against right-handers, which is a good spot for Mancini to generate run production with the Orioles' offense showing improvement in the last month.