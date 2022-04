Mancini went 2-for-4 with a home run, walk and three RBI in a 7-6 loss Sunday against the Angels.

After Los Angeles got off to a 6-0 lead, Mancini cut the deficit in half with his three-run home run in the third inning off Jose Suarez. He walked in the fifth and singled to leadoff the ninth as the Orioles almost completed the comeback. It was the first homer of the season for the designated hitter as he doubled his season's RBI total with one swing.