Mancini went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run, a double and two runs scored Wednesday against the Mariners.

Mancini went hitless in his first two at-bats, but he smacked a two-out double and came around to score in the fifth frame. He followed that up by capping off a five-run fifth inning for the Orioles with his fourth home run of the season. After a power drought during the latter portion of May, Mancini has four extra-base hits across his last four games. For the season, he has maintained a .308/.379/.423 line across 206 plate appearances.