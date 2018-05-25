Mancini went 1-for-5 with a solo home run and two runs scored Thursday against the White Sox.

Mancini got just enough of a pitch from Lucas Giolito in the second inning to pull it over the left field wall for his seventh home run of the season. It was his first extra-base hit since May 13, and only fifth for the month of May. He is batting a disappointing .251/.330/.406 in 187 at-bats this season, but he does have a respectable 28 runs scored thanks to his role as leadoff hitter for the Orioles.