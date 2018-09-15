Mancini went 2-for-4 with two solo home runs in Friday's 8-6 loss to Chicago.

Mancini launched a solo homer in the second and fourth innings, but the White Sox would hold on for a two-run victory. The 26-year-old has been having a down season in his third year of big-league action, putting together a .241/.300/.418 slash line through 141 games, compared to a .293/.338/.488 batting line over 147 contests in 2017.

More News
Our Latest Stories