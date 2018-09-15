Orioles' Trey Mancini: Homers twice vs. White Sox
Mancini went 2-for-4 with two solo home runs in Friday's 8-6 loss to Chicago.
Mancini launched a solo homer in the second and fourth innings, but the White Sox would hold on for a two-run victory. The 26-year-old has been having a down season in his third year of big-league action, putting together a .241/.300/.418 slash line through 141 games, compared to a .293/.338/.488 batting line over 147 contests in 2017.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
There's plenty of reason to love the Rays in Week 26 (Sept. 17-23), according to Scott White,...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
There's no shortage of interesting two-start options in Week 26 (Sept. 17-23) — that is, if...
-
Waivers: Who replaces Pedro Strop?
The Cubs are down a closer, but the replacement could be even better, according to Scott White....
-
Minor-league Barometer: 2018 wrapup
The minor-league barometer ends the 2018 season looking at who helped or hurt their stock most...
-
Projecting 2019's first two rounds
Whether you're still in it or out of it in 2018, it doesn't hurt to start planning for next...
-
Waivers: Eyeing Castillo, Musgrove
Our Scott White looks at some pitchers showing signs of a breakthrough at this late stage of...