Orioles' Trey Mancini: In Friday's lineup
Mancini (hand) will play left field and bat atop the order against the Red Sox on Friday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Mancini was removed from Wednesday's game a couple innings after being struck by a fastball on his right hand, but he won't miss any additional time due to the incident. The 26-year-old underwent X-rays which came back negative following the contest, so don't expect him to face any limitations during this weekend's series in Boston. Over 13 games this year, he's hitting .255 with a .683 OPS and four RBI.
More News
-
Orioles' Trey Mancini: X-rays come back negative•
-
Orioles' Trey Mancini: Two hits in Saturday's loss•
-
Orioles' Trey Mancini: Leading off against Yankees•
-
Orioles' Trey Mancini: Homers for first time this season•
-
Orioles' Trey Mancini: Slow start to 2018 season•
-
Orioles' Trey Mancini: Heads into spring as starting LF•
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 4
Mike Foltynewicz looks like a must with two-starts, but who else does Scott White like in Week...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sit Harper
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Deep-league adds
Heath Cummings takes a look at players owned in less than 25 percent of leagues in search of...
-
Still believing in these struggling SPs?
Some big-name pitchers have fallen short of expectations so far. Our Scott White explains why...
-
Roto trade values chart
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...
-
Good luck replacing Elvis Andrus
The Elvis Andrus injury exposes just how thin shortstop is, according to Scott White, which...