Mancini (hand) will play left field and bat atop the order against the Red Sox on Friday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Mancini was removed from Wednesday's game a couple innings after being struck by a fastball on his right hand, but he won't miss any additional time due to the incident. The 26-year-old underwent X-rays which came back negative following the contest, so don't expect him to face any limitations during this weekend's series in Boston. Over 13 games this year, he's hitting .255 with a .683 OPS and four RBI.