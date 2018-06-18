Orioles' Trey Mancini: In midst of extended slump
Mancini went 1-for-4 with an RBI in the Orioles' 10-4 win over the Marlins.
Mancini's third-inning single marked the only time during the three-game series that he reached base. Since posting back-to-back two-hit games on May 12 and 13, Mancini is hitting just .150/.229/.234, with the downturn in performance costing him his leadoff role. The 26-year-old could probably benefit from a brief stint in the minors to regain some confidence at the plate, but the Orioles' lack of appealing alternatives in the outfield or at first base will likely result in Mancini working through his struggles in an everyday role with the big club.
