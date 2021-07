Mancini went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and two runs scored in Friday's 8-7 loss to the Angels.

Mancini went deep off Griffin Canning to get the scoring started in the first inning. It was his first homer since June 20 when he launched a pair. The 6-foot-3 is sporting a .791 OPS with 31 extra-base hits and 53 RBI. He was just 4-for-34 (.118) over his previous nine games entering Friday's contest.