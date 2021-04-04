Mancini went 2-for-6 with two RBI innings in Sunday's win over the Red Sox.

Mancini has been the feel-good story of the 2021 season, beating colon cancer to return to the Orioles after missing all of 2020 and still managing to start on Opening Day. The 29-year-old has a lot of pop in his bat and it will be interesting to see if he can return to his 2019 form where he hit 35 home runs and knocked in 97 runs.