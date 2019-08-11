Mancini went 3-for-4 with two RBI, a walk and a run scored Sunday against the Astros.

Mancini plated a run in the second inning on a single to center field, and he drove another in the sixth on a single to left. The 27-year-old continues to put together an impressive season at the dish, slashing .280/.344/.534 with 27 home runs and 67 RBI over 111 games.