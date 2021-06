Mancini went 1-for-3 with a two-run homer and a walk in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Rays.

Mancini provided the only notable offense for the Orioles on Friday, opening the game's scoring with his two-run shot in the third inning. It was his first extra-base hit since May 26 and he raised his season OPS to .846 through 255 plate appearances.