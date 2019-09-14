Mancini went 2-for-5 with a home run and three RBI in Friday's game against the Tigers.

Mancini got his team on the board in the first inning with an RBI single to center field, and he delivered a two-run blast over the fence in right in the seventh. The 27-year-old is slashing .277/.349/.515 with 31 homers and 80 RBI over 140 games heading into the final stretch of the 2019 season.