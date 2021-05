Mancini went 4-for-5 with two home runs, a double, five total RBI and two runs scored in Wednesday's loss against the Rays.

Mancini continues to make an impact for the Orioles and he's now hit safely in each of his last six games, reaching base at least twice in four of those six appearances. Mancini has been one of the most consistent hitters in the Orioles lineup this year and is hitting .328 over his 64 plate appearances this month.