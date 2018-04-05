Mancini will bat atop the order and play left field for Thursday's series opener against the Yankees, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Mancini has hit out of the five-hole during each of the Orioles' first six games of the season, but will earn a chance in the leadoff spot with manager Buck Showalter searching for answers. Thus far in 2018, Mancini is hitting just .150 with a .550 OPS and two RBI. With Mancini's move up in the order Thursday, Chris Davis is hitting fifth for Baltimore.