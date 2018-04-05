Orioles' Trey Mancini: Leading off against Yankees
Mancini will bat atop the order and play left field for Thursday's series opener against the Yankees, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Mancini has hit out of the five-hole during each of the Orioles' first six games of the season, but will earn a chance in the leadoff spot with manager Buck Showalter searching for answers. Thus far in 2018, Mancini is hitting just .150 with a .550 OPS and two RBI. With Mancini's move up in the order Thursday, Chris Davis is hitting fifth for Baltimore.
