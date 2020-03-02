Orioles' Trey Mancini: Leaves with illness
Mancini left Monday's game against the Rays due to illness, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.
Mancini was able to get two at-bats in before being pulled from the contest. He also battled an illness in mid-February. Assuming he's not out for an unexpectedly long period, his preparation for the upcoming season shouldn't be significantly impacted.
