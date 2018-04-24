Orioles' Trey Mancini: Logs at-bat Monday
Mancini (knee) made a pinch-hit appearance in Monday's loss to the Indians.
He wound up striking out against reliever Andrew Miller, but the fact that he could make an appearance in the contest at all is an encouraging sign. Mancini said that his knee was feeling better Sunday, so there's a decent chance that he'll be ready to return for Tuesday's game.
